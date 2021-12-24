Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.72.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 506,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.