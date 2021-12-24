Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.65.

PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

