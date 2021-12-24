PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $695.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $695.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.90 million to $839.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 805,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,104. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41 and a beta of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

