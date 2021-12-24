Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.