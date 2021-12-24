Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $30.00 at UBS Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

