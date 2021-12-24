Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1,311.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

