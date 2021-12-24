Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $81,349.20 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10.

PRDO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.