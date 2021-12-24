Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,733. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

