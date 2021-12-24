Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

