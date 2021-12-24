Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,055 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.