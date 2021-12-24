Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

