Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,486 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.12 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.