Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 45,342 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,342 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

