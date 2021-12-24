Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 46,030 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,030 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

