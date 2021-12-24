Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $14.56 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $66.73 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

