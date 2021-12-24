Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.