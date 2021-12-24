Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

XYL stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.