Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,472.68. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.