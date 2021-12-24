Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,247 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

