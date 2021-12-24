Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.