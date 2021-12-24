Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.