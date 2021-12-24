Permission Coin (ASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $218,097.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and $218,097.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,416,362,319 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

