Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

PEYUF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.