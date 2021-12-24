Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 104.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.