Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,149. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

