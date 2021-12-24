Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

