Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

