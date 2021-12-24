Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle Sells 3,534 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,337. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
