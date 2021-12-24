Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle Sells 3,534 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,337. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

