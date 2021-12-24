Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

