Piper Sandler Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.36 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.41 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Biogen by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

