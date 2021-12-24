Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $826,564.52 and approximately $175,865.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011921 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00136157 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.00 or 0.00578480 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.