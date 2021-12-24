PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

