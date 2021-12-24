Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.77

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 59,329 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £29.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.67.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £96,694.62 ($127,750.85).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

