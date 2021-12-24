PlayFuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.53 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007194 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

