Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$4.65. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 71,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

