Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Plexus reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

PLXS stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

