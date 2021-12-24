PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

