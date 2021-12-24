PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.27

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $1,600,119 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

