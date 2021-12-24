Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

PFBC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 44,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Preferred Bank worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

