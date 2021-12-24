Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 162.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

