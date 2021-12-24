Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,656 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

