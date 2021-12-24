Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,191 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

