Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 44,386 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,386 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

