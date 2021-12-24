Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2,679.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.