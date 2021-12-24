ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $269.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.11 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

PRA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,803. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

