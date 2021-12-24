Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.91 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $84,223.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00120470 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001383 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,611,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,520,679 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

