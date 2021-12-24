Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

PLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

