ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo Sells 60,000 Shares

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,012,909.82.

PFM opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The company has a market cap of C$117.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. ProntoForms Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.