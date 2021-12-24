Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.18 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $391.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

