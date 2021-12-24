PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $134.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $500.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

